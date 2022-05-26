Insider Selling: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) CTO Sells 12,249 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.38. 295,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,962. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $841.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.10.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ichor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

