Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $1,131,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,467,511 shares in the company, valued at $139,587,097.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $1,153,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,111,600.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,059,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $1,112,600.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $1,196,400.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,230,600.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $1,221,600.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,233,400.00.

IBKR stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 544,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

