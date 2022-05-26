Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE LII traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.48. 210,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.93 and its 200-day moving average is $274.69. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.71 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LII. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.10.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lennox International (Get Rating)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennox International (LII)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.