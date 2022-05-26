Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE LII traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.48. 210,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.93 and its 200-day moving average is $274.69. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.71 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LII. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

