Insider Selling: Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Sells 21,009 Shares of Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 21,009 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $24,160.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,199,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,569.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,958. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $198.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

