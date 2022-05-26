Insider Selling: MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Sells 84,900 Shares of Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 84,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$1,808,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,932 shares in the company, valued at C$6,688,132.90.

Chi-Tak Yee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MEG Energy alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of MEG Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$2,408,670.40.

Shares of MEG traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.75. 2,522,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.44. MEG Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$6.85 and a one year high of C$22.45. The firm has a market cap of C$6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.95.

About MEG Energy (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.