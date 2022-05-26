Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 10,377 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.62, for a total transaction of $2,548,798.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,498,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,918,658.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MORN traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.45. 1,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.53 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after buying an additional 688,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after purchasing an additional 157,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

