Insider Selling: Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,911,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,176.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Michery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, David Michery sold 300,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $744,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Michery sold 200,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $330,000.00.

NASDAQ MULN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 26,676,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,824,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $339.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.76. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 73.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 151.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 20,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 475.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 894,716 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.