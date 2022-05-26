Insider Selling: Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,911,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,176.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David Michery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, David Michery sold 300,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $744,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, David Michery sold 200,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $330,000.00.
NASDAQ MULN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 26,676,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,824,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $339.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.76. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $15.90.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.