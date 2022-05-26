Insider Selling: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) CFO Sells 23,500 Shares of Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Pucheu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Kenneth Pucheu sold 600 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $6,600.00.

NEX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.12.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 209,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

