Insider Selling: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) EVP Sells 26,090 Shares of Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $286,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:NEX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 2,477,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NEX shares. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 327.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

