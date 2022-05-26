Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Insider Sells 5,431 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Holly Faurot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.69. 376,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,646. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.38. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.95 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 727.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 117.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,266,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.50.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

