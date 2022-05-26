Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
QLYS stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 428,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,299. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $150.10.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.