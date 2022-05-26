Insider Selling: Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Major Shareholder Sells 78,921 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 78,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $1,151,457.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,480,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,553,865.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. 849,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $659.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $161,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

