Insider Selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) COO Sells 1,742 Shares of Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) COO Kelly L. Price sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $22,663.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,762.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. 1,072,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,361. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $643.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,886,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 463,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 151,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

