Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells 131,673 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,812,535.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,142,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,089,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 124,352 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $2,403,724.16.

On Monday, May 16th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $930,191.64.

On Monday, May 9th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $55,274.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $224,554.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $161,111.52.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,576,551.08.

On Monday, April 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,574,864.29.

On Thursday, April 14th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $4,725,799.94.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00.

NYSE:TALO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.71. 1,457,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.29.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

