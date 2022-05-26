Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Purchases $3,795,600.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.89 per share, with a total value of $3,795,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,019,226 shares in the company, valued at $381,384,355.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.32 per share, with a total value of $3,892,800.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,880,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 18,883 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,789.36.

On Monday, May 16th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,980,400.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,852,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32.

On Thursday, February 24th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 17,200 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,788.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.76. 315,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.62. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 36.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

