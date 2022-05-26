Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Update

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.55. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,011. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

