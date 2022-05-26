Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Down 64.8% in May

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the April 30th total of 94,100 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 680,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insignia Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 68.27% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISIG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

