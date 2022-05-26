Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Insperity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 67.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $93.98 on Thursday. Insperity has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $964,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 495.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

