Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Insperity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 67.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.
Shares of Insperity stock opened at $93.98 on Thursday. Insperity has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $964,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 495.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on NSP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.
About Insperity (Get Rating)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
