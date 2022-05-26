Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
IAUGY stock remained flat at $$16.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Insurance Australia Group has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.
About Insurance Australia Group (Get Rating)
