IntegraFin Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 297.80 ($3.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £986.68 million and a PE ratio of 19.75. IntegraFin has a twelve month low of GBX 291.60 ($3.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.68). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 387.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 469.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

A number of analysts have commented on IHP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 540 ($6.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.42) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.30) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Monday.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

