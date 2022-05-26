IntegraFin’s (IHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 540 ($6.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.30) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.42) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 304.40 ($3.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 387.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 469.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 291.60 ($3.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 610.50 ($7.68).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

