Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

