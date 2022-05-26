Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,354,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $36,196,600 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,173,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,706,000 after buying an additional 621,079 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

