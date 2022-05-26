InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Update

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 288.2% from the April 30th total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCR. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in InterCure by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,886,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 530,220 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InterCure in the fourth quarter valued at $5,423,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterCure in the fourth quarter valued at $3,592,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in InterCure during the third quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in InterCure during the third quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. 13,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,861. InterCure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.73 million and a PE ratio of 57.08.

InterCure ( NASDAQ:INCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.29 million during the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.38%.

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in production of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also offers pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

