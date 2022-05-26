Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Interlink Electronics stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Interlink Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $58.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

