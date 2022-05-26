Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,885 ($36.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($32.02) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 1,569.50 ($19.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,591.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,849.31. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,285 ($16.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,493 ($31.37). The firm has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05.

In related news, insider Rosemary Leith bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,716 ($21.59) per share, with a total value of £11,583 ($14,575.31). Also, insider Stephen Welton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,656 ($20.84) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($104,190.26).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

