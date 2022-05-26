Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Increases Dividend to GBX 57.30 Per Share

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 57.30 ($0.72) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ICP opened at GBX 1,573.50 ($19.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,591.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,849.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,285 ($16.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,493 ($31.37).

In other news, insider Stephen Welton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,656 ($20.84) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($104,190.26). Also, insider Rosemary Leith acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,716 ($21.59) per share, for a total transaction of £11,583 ($14,575.31).

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,885 ($36.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($32.02) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

