Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Increases Dividend to GBX 57.30 Per Share

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 57.30 ($0.72) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICP stock opened at GBX 1,573.50 ($19.80) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,591.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,849.31. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,285 ($16.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,493 ($31.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICP. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,885 ($36.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($32.02) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Rosemary Leith bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,716 ($21.59) per share, for a total transaction of £11,583 ($14,575.31). Also, insider Stephen Welton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,656 ($20.84) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($104,190.26).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

