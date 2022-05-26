International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Up 309.6% in May

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, an increase of 309.6% from the April 30th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.16 on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.93.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 302.84% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group (Get Rating)
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.
