International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Up 309.6% in May

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, an increase of 309.6% from the April 30th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.16 on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.93.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 302.84% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.03) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

