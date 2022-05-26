Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,640 ($70.97) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($83.10) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,733.63 ($72.15).
LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,597.96 ($57.86) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,587 ($57.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,824 ($73.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,052.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,244.57.
Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
