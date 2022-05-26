Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,640 ($70.97) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($83.10) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,733.63 ($72.15).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,597.96 ($57.86) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,587 ($57.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,824 ($73.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,052.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,244.57.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.84), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($488,001.48).

Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.