Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 6,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($83.10) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($70.97) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,733.63 ($72.15).
Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,597.96 ($57.86) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,587 ($57.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,824 ($73.29). The stock has a market cap of £7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,052.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,244.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90.
Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Featured Stories
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.