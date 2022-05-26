Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 6,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($83.10) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($70.97) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,733.63 ($72.15).

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,597.96 ($57.86) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,587 ($57.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,824 ($73.29). The stock has a market cap of £7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,052.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,244.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.84), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($488,001.48).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

