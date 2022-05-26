Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5,640.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of Intertek Group stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.30. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertek Group (IKTSF)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.