Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,561.50 ($69.98).

Several research firms recently commented on ITRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($70.97) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($83.10) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,607 ($57.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,052.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,244.57. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,587 ($57.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,824 ($73.29).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 71.60 ($0.90) dividend. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.84), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($488,001.48).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

