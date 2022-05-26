Intertek Group’s (IKTSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6,000.00 price target on the stock.
IKTSF traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.30. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91.
Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
