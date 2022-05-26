Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $890.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. The company had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,956 shares of company stock worth $9,417,104 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 13.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 92.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

