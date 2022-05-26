Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software maker on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Intuit has increased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intuit to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $17.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $406.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.47.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Intuit by 8.7% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $684,015,000 after acquiring an additional 113,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Intuit by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 61,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.00.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.