Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.00.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $388.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $437.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.47. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

