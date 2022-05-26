Intuit’s (INTU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $553.00.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $388.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.