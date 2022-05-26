Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the April 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 139,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 174,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter.

PIE stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

