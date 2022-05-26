Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Down 77.3% in May

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the April 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after buying an additional 281,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 463.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 162,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 558.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 153,191 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PXI opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $46.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

