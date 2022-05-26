Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 429.7% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.14. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $153.69 and a 1-year high of $202.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after acquiring an additional 269,599 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 297,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter.

