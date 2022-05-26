Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 429.7% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.14. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $153.69 and a 1-year high of $202.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
