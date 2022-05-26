Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Down 72.2% in May

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.59. 4,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $47.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

