Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 210.6% in May

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 210.6% from the April 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OIA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,385. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

