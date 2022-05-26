Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
NASDAQ PSCI opened at $85.87 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $82.27 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
