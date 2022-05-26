Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NASDAQ PSCI opened at $85.87 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $82.27 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.