Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aurubis (NDA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aurubis (ETR: NDA):

5/20/2022 – Aurubis was given a new €90.00 ($95.74) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/11/2022 – Aurubis was given a new €95.00 ($101.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/10/2022 – Aurubis was given a new €110.00 ($117.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/10/2022 – Aurubis was given a new €97.00 ($103.19) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/22/2022 – Aurubis was given a new €97.00 ($103.19) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/22/2022 – Aurubis was given a new €110.00 ($117.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/14/2022 – Aurubis was given a new €95.00 ($101.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/12/2022 – Aurubis was given a new €110.00 ($117.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of ETR NDA traded down €1.64 ($1.74) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €87.02 ($92.57). 87,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis AG has a 52 week low of €62.20 ($66.17) and a 52 week high of €116.85 ($124.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €95.64.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

