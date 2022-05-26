Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM):

5/21/2022 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

5/18/2022 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/18/2022 – Plymouth Industrial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Plymouth Industrial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00.

PLYM traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $19.93. 2,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,150. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $799.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

