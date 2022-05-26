Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM):
- 5/21/2022 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “
- 5/18/2022 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 5/18/2022 – Plymouth Industrial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Plymouth Industrial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “
- 4/26/2022 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “
- 4/20/2022 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “
- 4/13/2022 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “
- 4/7/2022 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “
- 3/31/2022 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “
PLYM traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $19.93. 2,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,150. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $799.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.