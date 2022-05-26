Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2022 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

5/24/2022 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

5/18/2022 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00.

5/16/2022 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

5/3/2022 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

4/21/2022 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BHR opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $379.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -10.53%.

In other news, CAO Mark Nunneley acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Monty J. Bennett acquired 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,605,000 after acquiring an additional 453,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 274,198 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,350,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 136,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

