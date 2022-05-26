iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Sells $1,081,105.00 in Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,703. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $106.65.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. iRobot’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. CWM LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 50.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 79.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iRobot by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

