iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in iRobot by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iRobot by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.74. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -136.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

