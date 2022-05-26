IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Get IronNet alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

IRNT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,723. IronNet has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IronNet will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $83,081.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,893,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,257,281.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 722,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,636,873.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,522,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,172 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRNT. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth approximately $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth approximately $15,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IronNet by 103.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth approximately $10,230,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IronNet (IRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.